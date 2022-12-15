House passes legislation that would allow Puerto Rico to vote on statehood

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would require Puerto Rico to conduct a binding referendum on whether residents wish to become the 51st American state, an independent country, or remain sovereign but associated with the United States.

The Puerto Rico Status Act received 23 votes — 217 Democrats and 16 Republicans, while the 191 votes against it came entirely from the GOP side.

The three choices laid out in the bill would be put to a vote in the November 2024 general election. All three would end Puerto Rico’s longstanding status as a US territory, under which the island’s 3.2 million residents are US citizens but have no vote in presidential elections, nor any voting representation in the US Congress.

The bill’s final fate is up to the members of the US Senate, which has not taken any action on the legislation and does not appear to have any plans to do so before the 117th Congress comes to an end in January. Even if the Senate did consider the bill, it would require 10 Republican senators to join all 50 Senate Democrats in supporting it before it could head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In that unlikely event, the White House Office of Management and Budget has recommended that Mr Biden sign the bill, writing in a statement of administration policy that Puerto Ricans “have been deprived of the opportunity to determine their own political future and have not received the full rights and benefits of their citizenship because they reside in a US territory” for “far too long”

The statement added that the Puerto Rico Status Act would “take a historic step towards righting this wrong by establishing a process to ascertain the will of the voters of Puerto Rico regarding three constitutional options for non-territorial status: statehood, independence and sovereignty in free association with the United States”.