House Republicans split on how to tackle revelations about Biden documents

The new House Republican majority is split about the response they want to see to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after his personal lawyers announced they had discovered more classified documents in the garage of his home in Delaware.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that he would appoint special counsel Robert Hur to lead the probe into how the documents landed in two locations linked to the president.

Prior to that, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan told reporters that having a special counsel was only fair because of the fact that Mr Garland nominated special counsel Jack Smith to handle multiple pending investigations into former president Donald Trump.

“We need consistency. We need equal application of the law,” he said on Thursday. “Special Counsel was named for President Trump. So, you know, if that's the basis then it seems like there should be.”

Representative Scott Perry, chairman of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, said the law should be applied equally.

“Regardless of what the House should do, the Department of Justice to dispatch and then deploy justice equally among all Americans, not unequally,” Mr Perry told The Independent.

Mr Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber announced on Thursday that the president’s attorneys conducted a search of his two residences in Delaware, one in Wilmington and another in Rehoboth Beach. The search came after a 2 November discovery of records from his days as Barack Obama’s vice president at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank at the University of Pennsylvania.

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

Republicans have sought to draw an equivalency between Mr Biden’s storage of documents and the FBI executing a search warrant at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida for documents.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy contrasted the treatement of Mr Trump with Mr Biden during his weekly press conference, saying Mr Biden and his press secretary won’t answer questions.

“You watched them leak photos of sitting out files of President Trump,” he said. “Where’s the photos of President Biden’s documents? Where are those photos? He knowingly knew this happen going into an election, going into interviews.”

Mr McCarthy’s critiques came despite the fact that it said the White House is “cooperating” with both the Justice Department and the National Archives “regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings”.

But House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer told reporters he would rather have Congress investigate.

“I'm not a fan of special counsels because I've never realized a special counsel that really accomplished what they were supposed to do,” he told The Independent. “But the fact that they called for special counsel for Trump's handling of classified documents, I don't see how they can not appoint a special counsel with respect to bite.”

Mr Comer’s words came before Mr Garland announced the special counsel.

“Two things. I don't have confidence in who Merrick Garland would appoint first special counsel and second when that special counsels appointed, it limits our ability to do some of the oversight investigations that we want to do with respect to this.”