Donald Trump’s secretary of Commerce seemingly admitted on Sunday that US workers would not see long-lost manufacturing jobs return as a result of the president’s new tariff strategy, which places duties on nearly all US imports.

Howard Lutnick appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday and promised that “trillions” of dollars would flow into the US in the form of new investments in America’s manufacturing sector. Margaret Brennan, the show’s host, questioned whether those factories would be “automated”, as Lutnick had said previously.

Pointing out that the construction of new factories “takes years” and will do nothing to bring down costs of consumer goods for Americans in the short term, Brennan added: “You said that robots are going to fill those jobs. So those aren't union worker jobs.”

“It’s automated factories,” Lutnick conceded, while promising that American workers would build and “operate” the factories brought to US shores in the coming months and years.

Lutnick went on to portray the automization of iPhone assembly as one of the benefits of the president’s plan, claiming that the “army” of “millions” currently employed in Apple’s factories overseas would no longer be part of the process. America, he said, would see an explosion of mid-level trade employment opportunities including “mechanics”, “HVAC technicians” and more in support of this hypothetical surge in growth of US manufacturing.

He, like other Trump officials and the president himself have portrayed the development of manufacturing capabilities in America as an issue of national security — with heavy tariffs a means of forcing that private sector investment to take place. Critics, however, have pointed to several factors as reasons for doubting that strategy, including most obviously the on-again-off-again nature of the president’s tariff announcements over the past few months.

Even as Trump administration officials hit the Sunday interview circuit this weekend, none could say for sure whether some or all of the tariffs announced as part of the president’s “Liberation Day” agenda were temporary, or whether foreign leaders would be able to reach an agreement with the US to reduce trade barriers. The president has indicated that the barriers are permanent, while several in his Cabinet have intimated otherwise.

The president himself told Americans in a social media post on Saturday: “THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the Trump administration's predictions for an manufacturing boom on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday after the stock market suffered massive losses over Thursday and Friday following Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement ( Twitter - CBS News )

Unnerving some, he also reposted one supporter’s claim that a stock market crash was intentional — part of a plan to help the Federal Reserve refinance America’s debt.

The White House battled a wave of negative headlines surrounding two days of steep market losses and the criticism of free trade advocates in both parties who claim that the president’s actions will crash the US economy. Markets closed down on Friday after suffering the worst sustained losses over two days since the summer of Covid in 2020.

Many believe the losses will continue through this week as China and other countries announce their own tariff hikes in response to the president’s actions.