Ex-Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin ‘not saying no’ to future run for office
‘This is my year of saying yes, I’m not saying no to anything,’ former Clinton aide says
Huma Abedin has spent a quarter-century as a supporting player to bold-faced names, both as a top aide to ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and as now-estranged wife to former New York congressman Anthony Weiner. But she’s not ruling out stepping into the spotlight as a candidate in her own right.
During an appearance on NBC’s Today, the longtime Clinton confidante said the upcoming release of her book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, marked the start of “a whole new chapter” in her life.
Ms Abedin, who first worked for Ms Clinton as a White House intern in 1996, has stayed with the former first lady through her time as a senator, a tour of duty as secretary of state, and two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016.
Asked if that “new chapter” could include a run for office in her own right, Ms Abedin – quoting TV producer Shonda Rhimes – replied: “This is my year of saying yes, I’m not saying no to anything.”
When pressed further on whether she was saying “yes” to a campaign of some sort, Ms Abedin clarified that she does not know if she will stand for office in the future.
