Huma Abedin has spent a quarter-century as a supporting player to bold-faced names, both as a top aide to ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and as now-estranged wife to former New York congressman Anthony Weiner. But she’s not ruling out stepping into the spotlight as a candidate in her own right.

During an appearance on NBC’s Today, the longtime Clinton confidante said the upcoming release of her book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, marked the start of “a whole new chapter” in her life.

Ms Abedin, who first worked for Ms Clinton as a White House intern in 1996, has stayed with the former first lady through her time as a senator, a tour of duty as secretary of state, and two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016.

Asked if that “new chapter” could include a run for office in her own right, Ms Abedin – quoting TV producer Shonda Rhimes – replied: “This is my year of saying yes, I’m not saying no to anything.”

When pressed further on whether she was saying “yes” to a campaign of some sort, Ms Abedin clarified that she does not know if she will stand for office in the future.