Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Biden on Tuesday said he accepts the outcome of the first of two criminal cases against his son, Hunter Biden, after a jury found Hunter guilty on three charges related to his purchase and possession of a handgun in 2018.

Biden issued a statement declaring his continued support for his only surviving son just minutes after a jury in Wilmington, Delaware unanimously convicted Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges, a historic decision that marks the first time a sitting president’s child has been found guilty of a crime.

"As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” he said.

The younger Biden, a 51-year-old Yale-educated attorney and lobbyist turned visual artist, has admitted to struggling with addiction for decades. His father said he can relate to the “many families who have had loved ones battle addiction” and he shares “the feeling of pride” at seeing a relative “come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery” after overcoming alcohol or drug dependency.

The president added that he ”will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process” while his son considers whether to appeal the conviction.

He also said he and First Lady Jill Biden “will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support.”

“Nothing will ever change that,” he added.

The jury verdict against Hunter Biden represents the first time the child of a sitting president has been convicted of a crime and comes less than two weeks after his father’s likely 2024 opponent, former president Donald Trump, was found guilty of 34 felonies by a New York City jury after a monthlong trial.

While Trump and his family members have routinely assailed the legal proceedings against him, President Biden has vowed not to intervene in the cases against his son and has said he would not use his authority to pardon him.

Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that he and his client were “naturally disappointed” by the jury’s verdict but stressed that they respect the judicial process and would “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available.”

For his part, Hunter Biden said he was “more grateful today for the love and support” from his family, friends and community than he was “disappointed by the outcome.”

“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he added.