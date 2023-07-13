Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican lawmaker has a bizarre new label for Hunter Biden – glitter.

Speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, Rep Wesley Hunt compared President Joe Biden’s son to the sparkly stuff, saying he is “on everything and you cannot get rid of him”.

“Hunter Biden to me, is like glitter. He is on everything and you cannot get rid of him,” he fumed.

“And yet nothing is going to be done about this. We’re sick of it.”

Several social media users found the comparison hilarious, with many sharing the tweet alongside laughing emojis.

“Hunter Biden is like glitter… he’s on everything” LMFAO!!!” one person tweeted.

Another described the outburst as “the best statement of the hearing” while another simply shared the quote and a short clip of some glitter sparkling.

The bizarre statement came in the midst of the contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing, where Mr Wray faced a grilling from House Republicans over his leadership of the FBI.

The hearing, billed as focusing on “the politicization” of the FBI under Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, comes as Republicans continue to target the bureau and call for its defunding.

The outrage has especially risen after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property last August as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Last month, Mr Trump was then indicted on 37 federal charges over his handling of classified documents, including national defence information, after leaving the White House.

During the hearing, Mr Hunt and far-right Republican Matt Gaetz hit out at what they claimed to be the “double standard” of the federal agency in its investigations involving Mr Trump and that of Hunter Biden.

Last month, Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with the Justice Department to plead guilty to three misdemeanour federal tax charges.

“Here’s what the American people know and believe about the FBI today, sir,” Mr Hunt said to Mr Wray.

“If you are a Trump, you will be prosecuted. If you are a Biden, you will be protected.”

Wesley Hunt bizarrely compares Hunter Biden to glitter (Fox News)

Mr Wray strongly rejected the claim and branded the idea that he and the bureau are biased against conservatives “insane”. The FBI director also refused to be drawn into specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving Mr Trump and Hunter Biden.

“I obviously disagree with your description of the two standards,” he said.

“In my view, at least under my watch, we have one standard. And that is we’re going to pursue the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it.

“And I add that last part because especially in sensitive investigations, almost by definition, somebody’s not going to like it.”

Despite House Republicans’ criticism of Mr Wray, the FBI director was actually appointed by Mr Trump to the role. The former president nominated him in 2017 after he fired previous director James Comey.