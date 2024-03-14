Hunter Biden’s trial date on federal gun charges set

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hunter Biden is set to go on trial this summer on federal gun-related charges – in a case that will bring embarrassment to his father President Joe Biden at the height of his White House reelection campaign.

At a status conference in Delaware on Wednesday, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika set a tentative start date of 3 June for the trial.

The embattled son of the president was hit with three felony gun charges in Delaware in September over a gun purchase in October 2018 when he was in the grips of drug addiction.

Prosecutors allege that Hunter Biden unlawfully possessed a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver for 11 days, after he falsely claimed on a gun purchase form that he didn’t use drugs.

Under federal law, an unlawful drug user cannot legally possess a firearm.

Now, Hunter Biden is facing up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000 on the charges.

The charges came after he reached a plea deal with the Justice Department in June before the terms of the agreement fell apart before a judge.

Under the terms of the deal, Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanours for failing to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. In exchange, prosecutors would not charge with him a gun possession violation.

But, in a dramatic moment in court, the judge refused to accept the scope of the plea deal, and the agreement – which was slammed as a “sweetheart deal” by Biden critics – fell apart.

Special counsel David Weiss brought the three gun-related charges in September.

Hunter Biden departs the Capitol following a closed deposition with members of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee (REUTERS)

Three months later, Mr Weiss then hit Hunter Biden with criminal charges in a separate case in California, relating to the tax misdemeanour charges which had also been covered in the scope of the plea deal.

In that case, Hunter Biden is facing nine tax-related criminal charges accusing him of skipping out on more than $1.4m in taxes while enjoying a lavish lifestyle of “exotic cars”, “drugs, escorts and girlfriends”.

Prosecutors say Hunter made millions of dollars in income between the years 2016 and 2020 – all the while engaging in a years-long tax evasion scheme.

According to the indictment, Hunter “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020”.

Instead of paying his tax bills, the president’s son allegedly spent millions of dollars funding his “extravagant lifestyle” including spending money on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature”.

“In short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment states.

The president’s son has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases.

Hunter Biden is currently set to go on trial in the California case on 20 June, with the Delaware case now pitted to take place just days earlier.

In Wednesday’s court hearing, Justice Department prosecutors said their case will likely last three to four days while the defence said theirs will take two days.

However, Hunter Biden’s attorney told reporters that they don’t expect the case to make it to trial.

The defence has filed multiple motions arguing that the case should be dismissed because part of the plea deal is still valid.

They also allege that Mr Weiss is merely bending to the will of Republican critics who are “weaponizing” the case in a bid to damage his father’s relection campaign.

Judge Noreika is yet to rule on the matters.

Wednesday’s hearing came the same day that Hunter Biden rejected an invitation from House Republicans to testify in a public hearing in the lawmakers’ flailing impeachment inquiry into his father.