Watch live as the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee procedural vote on Wednesday, 10 January, on whether to hold Hunter Biden him in contempt of Congress.

The son of president Joe Biden appeared unannounced at the committee briefly before leaving the room.

It comes after he failed to respond to a request to testify to the House in December.

The younger Mr Biden was accompanied by lawyers Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris and didn’t respond to questions, NBC News reported.

Mr Biden walked out of the hearing room shortly before Georgia GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene began speaking.