Will Hunter Biden go to jail?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hunter Biden has been found guilty of lying on a federal gun form, lying to a gun dealer and possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, a jury of 12 Delaware residents found Biden guilty on all three charges after approximately three hours of deliberations.

Federal prosecutors who brought the charges against Biden last year made their case by calling 10 witnesses to the stand and introducing damning pieces of evidence, as they accused Biden of lying about his drug use on a federal gun form in October 2018 while purchasing a firearm.

“Nobody is above the law,” lead prosecutor Derek Hines said, during opening arguments. “Nobody is allowed to lie, not even Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives at federal court this week in Wilmington, Delaware ( Getty Images )

The defense disputed the government’s claim and said the president’s son was not actively using drugs when he purchased the gun and did not “knowingly” make false statements. Biden had pleaded not guilty.

However, the panel of jurors ultimately voted unanimously to convict Biden on all three charges: two counts of making false statements while purchasing a firearm, and one count of unlawfully possessing a gun while addicted to, or using, illegal drugs.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years and fines of up to $750,000. However, there is no minimum sentence.

It is unlikely that Biden will receive a lengthy jail sentence, given that he is a first-time, nonviolent offender and cases similar to Biden’s have resulted in little jail time.

Instead, Judge Maryellen Noreika could choose to impose other penalties like fines or probation.

Prosecutors presented a strong case to jurors, painting Biden as a grief-stricken man who made some bad choices that resulted in a careless mistake. They specified that while addiction is not a crime, lying about drug use to buy a gun was.

Testimony from several of Biden’s exes confirmed that he was addicted to crack cocaine from 2015 until 2019, and that he was unreliable in telling the truth. Defense attorneys did not dispute that, and hinged much of their case on extremely specific wording in the statute Biden was charged under.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden walk outside the federal court as his trial on criminal gun charges continues, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 11, 2024 ( REUTERS )

Judge Noreika said she would set Biden’s sentencing date for a later time. But no matter what punishment he faces, he will have to face it. His father, President Joe Biden, has already said that he will not pardon his son.