Hunter Biden has asked state and federal officials to launch investigations into leading conservative figures who helped spread claims based on private information discovered on a laptop he allegedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop.

In a series of letters to the Justice Department, the Delaware attorney general’s office, the IRS, and others, the president’s son called for probes into former New York mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, as well as conservative agitator Steve Bannon, for their role in spreading the laptop story, which was seized upon by political opponents of the president.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” one letter reads, the Associated Press reports. “Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to Mr. Biden.”

Mr Biden also threated to sue Fox News host Tucker Carlson for defamation in relation to claims made on air about the laptop.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.