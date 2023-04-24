Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hunter Biden’s lawyer called for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to be investigated for what the president’s son has called “unmoored verbal abuses” such as false accusations of human trafficking, The Washington Post reported.

Abbe Lowell, the lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics asking for an investigation.

“Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” the letter said. “None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric.”

Mr Lowell specifically cited a series of social media posts from the right-wing extremist congresswoman from Georgia, where she baselessly accused Mr Biden of involvement with “an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

The letter also cited Ms Greee posting photos of Mr Biden driving his nice and her cousin in a convertible when he was allegedly “on crack” cocaine.

“Not only are these statements false, defamatory, and malicious, but they are undignified from a Member of Congress and far beyond anything close to genuine legislative activities or political advocacy,” the letter said.

Ms Greene serves on the House Oversight & Accountability Committee after Democrats stripped her of her committee memberships. Republicans have zealously probed Mr Biden in search of potential wrongdoing. He also faces a federal investigation into potential tax crimes.

Ms Greene for her part dismissed Mr Biden’s allegations.

“Hunter is upset over my statements,” she tweeted. “Well Hunter, the entire country is pissed off about your obvious influence peddling with your Daddy’s political power.”

Ms Greene invited Mr Biden to “come chat” with House Republicans on the Oversight Committee.

“We have a lot of questions,” she said.