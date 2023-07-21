Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An attorney for Hunter Biden filed a complaint against Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, requesting that an ethics watchdog “immediately” start a review of Ms Greene’s decision to display explicit photos of the president’s son at a congressional hearing.

Mr Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell blasted Ms Greene’s conduct as “abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct” in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

“Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives,” Mr Lowell wrote.

The Georgia Republican showed a series of naked photos of Hunter Biden and images of him engaged in sexual acts at a congressional hearing earlier this week, sparking outrage.

“While the faces of other individuals in the photographs were blocked with black boxes, Ms Greene (or her staff) took great care to ensure Mr Biden’s face was not blurred for the American public,” the attorney wrote.

“Then, toward the end of her questioning, Ms Greene held up the graphic poster boards, spouting yet another of her untethered conspiracy theories, suggesting without any evidence that they showed Mr Biden ‘making pornography,’” he continued.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing d*** pics at our Oversight Hearing,” California Congressman Robert Garcia tweeted.

Ms Greene defended her actions, explaining that while she was “uncomfortable” showing the graphic photos of Hunter Biden to Congress, she insisted that “the American people deserve to see” the images.