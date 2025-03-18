Trump axes Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is immediately terminating the Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's adult children, Hunter and Ashley Biden.

The former president had extended the protection to July shortly before leaving office in January.

In a social media post, Trump expressed his disapproval of what he said were 18 agents assigned to Hunter Biden's security detail during his visit to South Africa this week. Hunter’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden is originally from South Africa.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned.

“Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection.”

Trump also said that Ashley Biden, who he said had 13 agents assigned to her, would be “taken off the list”.

While former presidents and their spouses receive lifetime Secret Service protection under US law, protection for their adult children typically ends with the presidency.

Former President Joe Biden, left, stands with (from left) daughter Ashley Biden, daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen Biden, grandson Beau, son Hunter Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, outgoing presidents have the discretion to extend this protection for up to six months. Both Biden and Trump, following the precedent of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, exercised this option for their families.

There has been no immediate response from the Biden family regarding Trump's decision.

"We are aware of the President's decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

While touring the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday afternoon, a reporter asked Trump if he would revoke the protection for the former president's son.

"Well, we have done that with many. I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I'll look at this afternoon," Trump said, who added this was the first time he heard about the matter.

"I'm going to take a look at that," he said.