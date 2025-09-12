ICE agent shoots dead man who tried to run him over during operation ‘Midway Blitz’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man was shot dead by an ICE agent during an immigration operation near Chicago, authorities say, and the shooting happened after the suspect hit the agent with a car.

The incident occurred Friday near Franklin Park, Illinois, as officials attempted to apprehend Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, who resisted arrest and drove his car at law enforcement officers, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release.

The confrontation comes after the Trump administration announced the commencement of a significant immigration enforcement effort dubbed operation “Midway Blitz” in the Windy City, which targets individuals described as “criminal illegal aliens” due to Illinois's sanctuary policies.

According to a department press release, officers attempting to approach Villegas-Gonzalez who “refused to follow law enforcement’s commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers.”

One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and “dragged a significant distance,” the release added. “Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon,” the DHS said.

open image in gallery A man was shot dead by an ICE agent during an operation near Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security said. Authorities say the suspect hit the agent with his car before the shooting. ( REUTERS )

The officer who was dragged by the car sustained multiple injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital.

Villegas-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DHS officials, the suspect entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time and was a “criminal” with a history of reckless driving.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,”

“Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

open image in gallery The man shot, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to DHS officials, he entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time and was a ‘criminal’ with a history of reckless driving ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery FBI agents, police officers and first responders at the scene of a shooting in Franklin Park village near Chicago. ( REUTERS )

According to the DHS, operation “Midway Blitz” is being carried out “in honor of Katie Abraham,” a 20-year-old woman who, along with her friend Chloe Polzin, was killed in a hit-and-run car wreck in January.

The incident was allegedly caused by Julio Cucul-Bol, a citizen of Guatemala, the Urbana Police Department said. Cucul-Bol was arrested in Texas on a bus heading to Matamoros, Mexico, Urbana police said. He has since been charged with DUI, reckless homicide and leaving the scene of the crash.

However, the drastic escalation of immigration enforcement in Chicago has been condemned by the community as well as city and state officials, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“Once again, this isn't about fighting crime,” Pritzker wrote on X. “That requires support and coordination — yet we've experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks. Instead of taking steps to work with us on public safety, the Trump Administration's focused on scaring Illinoisians.”

The president himself poured fuel on the fire after posting an image to Truth Social with a caption that appeared to suggest that the government was going to war with Chicago. “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ Chicago is about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” Trump’s post read.

He later back-pedaled on the post, telling reporters: “We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our cities.”