Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have infuriated Rhode Island’s governor, a senator, and its state Supreme Court chief justice after officers detained a high school statehouse intern on suspicion that they were an illegal immigrant.

Recordings of the incident show ICE agents detaining the teen, who was traveling from the statehouse to his school as part of an internship at the Rhode Island Superior Court. The teen was being driven to school by a judge when ICE agents intercepted them.

Governor Dan McKee called the incident "indefensible" in a statement.

“ICE agents wrongfully detained a high school intern outside the Superior Court – an outrageous and indefensible act that could have completely upended a young person’s life,” McKee said.

A court staffer familiar with the situation told CNN that the situation began inside a courtroom, where ICE agents were taking photos of the high schooler.

A woman protests Department of Homeland Security agents with a sign that reads “ICE hurts innocent children.” ICE agents in Rhode Island detained a 16-year-old intern at the Rhode Island Superior Court on November 20, 2025. The intern was released after his identify was verified by ICE (file image) ( AP )

Security reportedly asked the individual to stop taking photos of people inside the courtroom, which is when the individual identified themselves as an ICE agent.

It's unclear why the ICE agent was taking photos.

The student was reportedly disturbed by the incident, prompting Superior Court Associate Justice Joseph McBurney to offer the student a ride back to his school.

Before the judge could leave with the student, ICE agents surrounded his car. The footage shows at least six agents descending upon the vehicle and asking the teen and the judge to exit.

Approximately 30 seconds later, a federal agent can be seen on the video restraining the intern's hands and escorting him away as protesters shout at the agents.

"He's a f***** kid," one protester can be heard yelling in the video.

McBurney explained to the agents that the teen is an intern at the court and that they had made a mistake, according to CNN, citing the staffer.

The intern was taken across the street and was later released after ICE verified his identity, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security reportedly told CNN that its agents had been searching for a "child predator" and "briefly questioned someone who resembled the target," but that that individual was never taken into custody or arrested.

ICE has been criticized for stalking around courthouses and schools looking for people to abduct. Their tactics have become so commonplace that protesters were already demonstrating outside the courthouse before ICE detained the teen.

Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell said the incident only proves the point of the protesters at the courthouse.

“This egregious incident underscores both the community’s and the Judiciary’s concerns about how ICE is conducting its operations in Rhode Island,” the judge said.

Democratic Senator Corey Booker, who represents New Jersey, denounced ICE in a social media post on Sunday.

“A teenager. A U.S. citizen. Detained by ICE at a courthouse. This isn’t law and order—this is intimidation. It doesn’t protect our communities; it undermines them. It violates the trust people need to safely access the justice system,” Booker wrote. “It wastes law-enforcement resources that should be focused on real dangers, not innocent kids. We must condemn this and demand accountability. America is better than this.”

McKee blamed the situation squarely on the Trump administration, which has empowered ICE to operate with a vague and almost unrestrained mandate in America's cities.

“This was not a harmless mistake. It was the direct result of callous and chaotic policies by the Trump Administration,” McKee said. “Moreover, ICE’s failure to exercise even a shred of due diligence is shameful and underscores just how broken and dangerous these federal policies are.”