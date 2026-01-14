Personal information of 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol agents is leaked online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Details of thousands of alleged ICE agents and Border Patrol employees have been leaked online following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The identities of around 4,500 federal agents were shared with the ICE List website by a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower, according to a report.

The dataset includes information on around 2,000 agents and 150 supervisors, according to Dominick Skinner, who launched ICE List. Early analysis from the volunteer-led organization suggests that around 80 per cent of those identified are still employed by the DHS.

“It is a sign that people aren’t happy within the U.S. government, clearly. The shooting was the last straw for many people,” Skinner told The Daily Beast.

As well as information on agents and leadership personnel, the website also has information on incidents, including deportations, deaths in custody and other “abuses.”

open image in gallery In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump said the ICE agent killed Good in 'self-defense,' claiming Good 'ran over' the officer ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Site users can contribute to the online library, which contains pictures, descriptions and previous employment history for those listed. The database is also broken down by state.

Monday’s alleged leak to the ICE List is believed to be the largest ever breach of department staff data.

As well as agents, other high-profile people listed are Laura Loomer, Fox News host Jesse Watters, and DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, who is described as an “ICE propagandist.”

In a statement to The Independent, McLaughlin, said that the alleged leak “would constitute 4,500 felonies.”

“The disgusting doxxing of our officers put their lives and their families in serious danger,” the statement read. “Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines arresting terrorists, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, and rapists.

“Now, thanks to the malicious rhetoric of sanctuary politicians, they are under constant threat from violent agitators.”

McLaughlin added that law enforcement is currently facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, a 3,200 percent increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against them.

“Their families are being threatened. We will not back down. Anyone who doxxes our officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Immigration Enforcement Minnesota ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Protests have erupted across the country following the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot three times through the windshield of her car by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, sparking outrage.

Skinner said individual reports about DHS personnel from the public have also “spiked” since Good’s shooting.

“I’ve had hotel staff sending post-it notes, bar staff sending DHS IDs, and loads of people saying their neighbour is an agent,” he told The Beast.

open image in gallery More than half of Republicans believe the fatal shooting of Renee Good was justified, a new poll has found ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Before the alleged leak, the ICE List had the details of only around 2,000 immigration staff and was also in possession of names that it had not made public. The database now has information on around 6,500 people.

The website is hosted in the Netherlands, where Skinner lives, so it cannot be taken down by the U.S. government.

Skinner said ICE List will release “the majority” of names from the leak that the project can verify because “ICE and CBP are in clear need of reform, and I believe working for either is a bad move on a moral level.”

“We will make exceptions on a case-by-case basis, the best examples of which will be those who work in childcare within the agency, and nurses,” he told The Beast.

“There will be more exceptions, but we will have a discussion once the team flags a position as something we need to think twice about.”