Avelo Airlines, a U.S. low-cost carrier, is ending its migrant deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security, citing “political controversy.”

The Houston-based airline had begun operations as a subcontractor to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement early last year as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

A spokesperson for Avelo told The Independent Friday that it “will conclude all participation in the DHS charter program.”

“The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” the spokesperson said.

The airline, launched in 2021, is among several carriers, including GlobalX and Eastern Air Express, involved in deportation flights. According to WHYY, it operated 17 percent of all ICE deportation flights in November.

open image in gallery Avelo Airlines will no longer provide deportation charters for ICE amid 'political controversy' ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We moved a portion of our fleet into a government program which promised more financial stability but placed us in the center of a political controversy,” CEO Andrew Levy wrote to employees in an email earlier this week, CNBC reported.

Avelo added that it will close its base in Mesa, Arizona — the headquarters of “ICE Air Operations” — on January 27 as it cuts ties with the federal agency.

“We did not see an impact regarding Customers choosing to fly Avelo,” the airline said.

The Avelo flight attendant union applauded the decision.

“This is exactly what we told management from the beginning ― ICE flying would be bad for the airline!” the union said Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Good that it is finally ending.”

Following the decision, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, a Democrat, called on other airlines that contract with ICE to cease their operations, which she accused of obstructing due process.

An ICE spokesperson, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Avelo also said it will close two bases in North Carolina: at Wilmington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which will result in job losses.

open image in gallery An anti-ICE protest took place in Minneapolis Thursday night following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in the city on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The airline's break from ICE comes as federal immigration authorities face mounting scrutiny following recent shootings by agents.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent shot and killed a driver on a street in Minneapolis. Trump administration officials accused the driver, a 37-year-old mother of three, of attempting to ram the agent, while local and state officials said the agent was acting recklessly.

On Thursday, Border Patrol officers in Portland shot two drivers, a husband and wife, who were transported to a hospital. DHS said the driver tried to run over the agents and said he is believed to be a member of Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

In the wake of the incidents, anti-ICE protests have erupted across the country, including in Minneapolis and New York City, leading to tense stand-offs with law enforcement in some cases.

The Democratic leaders of Minneapolis and Portland have also called on ICE to cease operations in their cities. The White House said the Trump administration will “redouble” its immigration enforcement efforts and accused Democrats of stoking resentments against law enforcement.