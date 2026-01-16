Kristi Noem reveals new ICE deputy director after Madison Sheahan quits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has named a new ICE deputy director after the previous incumbent, Madison Sheahan, announced she was stepping down to run for Congress.

Charles Wall, formerly the agency’s principal legal adviser, will step in as Sheahan’s successor.

“Mr Wall has served as an ICE attorney for 14 years and is a forward leaning, strategic thinker who understands the importance of prioritizing the removal of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from our country,” Noem said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with him in his new role to make America safe again.”

Wall has worked with the agency since 2012, when he was assistant chief counsel to the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor in New Orleans.

open image in gallery Charles Wall has been named as ICE’s new deputy director, succeeding Madison Sheahan ( US Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

In his most recent role, he was responsible for 3,500 attorneys and support personnel “who represent DHS in removal proceedings and provide accurate, timely, and complete legal advice and counsel to the agency’s senior officials and workforce,” the statement said.

Wall will serve as second-in-command to ICE acting director Todd Lyons.

Sheahan, who joined ICE last March, is leaving to mount a challenge for Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s seat in the state’s 9th congressional district.

“I am proud of the work we have done to protect American families and I am grateful for the brave men and women serving at ICE,” she wrote on X (Twitter) Thursday as she announced her decision.

One DHS insider appeared not to fancy her chances in the race, telling The Daily Beast: “If she’s gonna shake a lot of hands, she needs to learn not to crush them.”

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is under pressure after ICE’s actions in Minneapolis sparked widespread protests ( Getty )

The shakeup comes amid ever-growing pressure on the federal immigration force over events in Minneapolis, where its agents’ aggressive crackdown on undocumented migrants resulted in the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, on January 7, a tragedy caught on video and widely scrutinized on social media.

Her death at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross has led to widespread protests in the Minnesota city and across the U.S.

Another man was shot in the leg in Minneapolis Wednesday evening amid further clashes with demonstrators, who had to be disbursed with flashbang grenades and teargas.

City mayor Jacob Frey has called the tensions “unsustainable” and has urged ICE to withdraw while Gov. Tim Walz has accused its forces of “organized brutality” against U.S. citizens.

New polling by CNN/SSRS has found that more than of half of Americans now believe that ICE’s activities are making their cities less safe, not more so.