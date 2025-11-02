Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chicago facility that has emerged as a flashpoint for protests against Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda has been cramming immigrant detainees into unsanitary conditions without adequate food and water, according to a new lawsuit.

As many as 100 people have been packed into small rooms overnight or for days on end “like a pile of fish” with no room to lie down, forcing detainees to sleep on top of each other or while sitting up, or in bathrooms near urine-soaked floors and clogged toilets, the lawsuit says.

Holding rooms at the Broadview facility are infested with cockroaches, centipedes, and spiders, with blood and other bodily fluids in sinks and on the walls, plaintiffs wrote. Windows are sealed or boarded up, bright security lights stay on all night, women are denied menstrual products, and rooms “smell strongly of feces, urine, and body odor,” according to the lawsuit.

“They treated us like animals, or worse than animals, because no one treats their pets like that,” one detainee wrote.

The lawsuit is the latest from immigrants and civil rights groups targeting alleged conditions at ICE detention facilities across the country, coming under intense legal scrutiny as the Trump administration accelerates immigration arrests and jails tens of thousands of people marked for removal.

open image in gallery Detainees inside an ICE facility in the Chicago area are suing over ‘horrific’ conditions inside the building, which has emerged as as flashpoint for protests and intense clashes with federal agents enforcing Trump’s mass deportation agenda ( AFP via Getty Images )

Daily demonstrations outside the facility in Broadview, roughly 12 miles west of downtown Chicago, are taking aim at the Trump administration’s Operation Midway Blitz, which has seen a a flood of federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection surging into the streets and suburbs.

The ICE facility in Broadview is meant to serve as a “processing center” to temporarily hold detainees before they are transferred, deported or released.

But the lawsuit accuses ICE of operating more like a jail, where people are held for two days or more, on average. The average holding time at the facility was five hours in 2023.

“This lawsuit is necessary because the Trump Administration has attempted to evade accountability for turning the processing center at Broadview into a de facto detention center,” according to Kevin Fee, legal director for the ACLU of Illinois, which is representing plaintiffs in the case.

“These conditions are unconstitutional and threaten to coerce people into sacrificing their rights without the benefit of legal advice and a full airing of their legal defenses,” he said.

Homeland Security has strongly denied the allegations of poor conditions at the facility and suggested that the complaints contribute to death threats and other abuse against federal agents.

“Any claims there are subprime conditions at the Broadview ICE facility are false,” Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Independent.

“As ICE arrests and removes criminal illegal aliens and public safety threats from the U.S., the agency has worked diligently to obtain greater necessary detention space while avoiding overcrowding,” she said.

She stressed that “Broadview is a processing center, not a detention center,” and “detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities.”

“Some of the worst of the worst including pedophiles, gang members, and rapists have been processed through the facility in recent weeks,” she said. “The ACLU should just change its name. It’s clear they only care about criminal illegal aliens — not Americans.”

open image in gallery A lawsuit accuses ICE of packing detainees into unsanitary cells at the Broadview facility with inadequate access to food, water, medication and legal counsel ( REUTERS )

Guards at the facility “refuse” to provide detainees with “basic hygiene items,” including soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, shampoo, lotion, or tissues, according to the complaint.

One woman held at Broadview in June with nearly 30 other women was not provided any menstrual products, the lawsuit says.

Detainees can’t bathe; one of the holding rooms has two showers, but they’re inoperable and used for storage instead, according to the complaint, citing a 2023 internal report.

Facility staff told auditors that “detainees do not shower while at this facility,” nor do they change clothes, and must remain in the clothes — and underwear — they arrived in, according to the lawsuit.

open image in gallery Detainees cannot shower or change their clothes at the facility, which is infested with cockroaches and reeks of urine, feces and body order, according to a federal lawsuit ( REUTERS )

Detainees are also routinely denied prescription medicine and medical care, and “making matters worse,” the heavy use of tear gas and pepper spray outside the facility to push back against protesters has tracked into the cells.

“Over the last several months, people have gathered outside of the facility to protest the conditions inside, as well as to protest the immigration enforcement operations in the Chicago area,” according to the lawsuit. “Rather than address these concerns, federal agents have responded with violence.”

A separate lawsuit stemming from the use of riot weapons against protesters, reporters and faith leaders outside the Broadview facility prompted a federal judge to issue a sweeping court order that blocks indiscriminate use of force, drawing Homeland Security officials into a wider legal battle over the actions of masked Border Patrol and ICE officers storming into neighborhoods across the city.

Guards at the Broadview facility, meanwhile, are “physically and verbally abusive,” and are keeping detainees there “in a state of hunger and thirst,” lawyers say.

Detainees receive “two to three small, cold sandwiches per day,” and pregnant detainees are “not provided with regular access to meals, nor additional snacks, milk, juice, or any of the extra nutrition recommended for pregnant people,” according to the lawsuit.

Guards are also blocking detainees from legal counsel, the lawsuit says.

One man was allowed to call his wife using his cellphone, but when the officer realized an immigration attorney was also on the other end of the line, “the officer then reached for the phone and hung up the call himself,” lawyers wrote.

“Access to counsel is not a privilege. It is a right,” said Nate Eimer, partner at Eimer Stahl and co-counsel in the lawsuit. “We can debate immigration policy but there is no debating the denial of legal rights and holding those detained in conditions that are not only unlawful but inhumane. Justice and compassion demand that our clients’ rights be upheld.”

The allegations echo claims in a lawsuit surrounding a separate facility in New York City, where a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to iimprove conditions in a makeshift holding area where detainees said they had little access to food and water, slept on cement floors near toilets, and didn’t have anywhere to bathe for days or weeks at a time.

In court filings, detainees said they were fed inedible “slop” and were forced to sleep in cells surrounded by the “horrific stench” of sweat, urine and feces in rooms with open toilets.

Other detainees reported spending as much as three weeks inside the facility without a chance to bathe or brush their teeth. Another man said he watched a detainee have a seizure for 30 minutes before medical help arrived.