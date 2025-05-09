New Jersey mayor arrested outside ICE facility after protest with members of Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newark, New Jersey mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Elizabeth on Friday as the mayor and members of Congress joined demonstrations demanding answers from Donald Trump’s administration about the conditions inside, marking a major escalation of immigration protests surrounding t he facility.

Video from outside the facility shows masked federal officers trying to hold back a crowd outside the detention center’s fence as Baraka is escorted towards the building in handcuffs.

New Jersey’s acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba — Trump’s former defense attorney — accused the mayor of trespassing and ignoring warnings from federal law enforcement agents to leave.

“He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” Habba wrote.

Lawmakers gathered in Newark on Friday to demand answers from ICE following the opening of the private, for-profit facility that can detain more than 1,000 people.

In February, ICE agency awarded GEO Group a 15-year, $1 billion contract to hold immigrants facing deportation inside the two-story facility known as Delaney Hall.

The building is near Newark Liberty International Airport, which has been used by the federal government to stage removal flights.

Baraka has vowed to join daily demonstrations outside the facility until city official are allowed inside to inspect its conditions.

Speaking on Fox News immediately following Baraka’s arrest, Habba refused to say where he is being detained.

“We will not stand for anyone getting in the way and getting rid of criminals in this country,” Habba said. “It’s very simple. Unfortunately, the mayor has publicly for three days been saying he will break in and eventually did break in and was given multiple opportunities to remove himself and failed to do so and has been detained and will be charged.”

This is a developing story