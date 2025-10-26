Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security was forced to remove MGMT’s Little Dark Age hit from an ICE recruitment drive on social media after the band issued a takedown request.

MGMT accused the department of using their 2017 track song to accompany a “propaganda video” in a statement.

The video shared by DHS on October 23 showed federal agents arresting protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.

It was captioned: “End of the Dark Age, beginning of the Golden Age.”

“MGMT is aware of “Little Dark Age” being featured in a propaganda video by the Department of Homeland Security and has issued a takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music,” the band said in a brief statement on Instagram.

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland Security was forced to remove MGMT’s Little Dark Age hit from an ICE recruitment drive social media post after the band issued a takedown request ( Getty Images )

DHS deleted the video entirely from its X account but it remained on Instagram without MGMT’s track. The video and the song remained on the DHS Bluesky account as of Saturday night.

MGMT, formed in 2002 by Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser, revealed that the single, from an album of the same name, was written after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

“Apparently we were more inspired to write pop music after evil took over the world,” VanWyngarden told Rolling Stone in 2018.

The band’s outraged fans commented on Homeland Security’s Instagram post before the song was removed.

open image in gallery MGMT, formed in 2002 by Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser, revealed that the song was written after President Donald Trump won the 2016 election ( Getty Images )

“MGMT would never support this,” wrote one fan. “Please do not use their music to push your disturbing and hateful narrative.”

“The irony is that little dark age is about how s*** like this is bad,” said another.

“Little Dark Age is literally about the dark days of Trumps first presidency lol the irony,” someone else posted.

Far-right groups have commandeered the song in recent years. It was “by far the most popular Sound among extremist creators on TikTok,” after it became part of a viral trend on the social media platform in 2021, according to a report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue in the U.K.

Other artists have slapped DHS with copyright takedown requests for using their music on social media content to promote the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda.

DHS had to take down a social media post earlier this month for using The Cure’s Friday I’m in Love.

In the summer, the department also had to remove a post after using Jay Z’s Public Service Announcement to promote ICE recruitment.