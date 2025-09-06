ICE launches Trump’s latest immigration crackdown in Boston, says report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly started detaining immigrants in Boston.

The ICE operation in Boston is reportedly going to last several weeks, according to sources who spoke to the New York Times.

Operation Patriot 2.0, as the initiative is reportedly called, kicked off just days before President Donald Trump is expected to send the military and federal agents to conduct immigration raids in Chicago.

One U.S. official speaking anonymously told the paper that Trump has plans for even more immigration raids beginning this month.

The Trump administration has made numerous claims that it will crack down on "sanctuary cities," where local officials limit police assistance to federal immigration officials.

The Trump administration has reportedly sent ICE agents to conduct immigration raids in Boston, just days before the president is expected to send federal agents and the military to Chicago ( Getty Images )

Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, said earlier this week that immigration enforcement would continue to ramp up in a number of so-called sanctuary cities.

A source who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity reportedly said that ICE was targeting Boston specifically because of its policy to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

ICE is reportedly targeting immigrants who have previously been sent to jail but who were not turned over to immigration officials.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been a vocal critic of Trump and his immigration policies.

“I’m just stating that these tactics are the opposite of what makes communities safer, and no one’s buying that line, that ‘we’re just here to help make everyone safer,’” she said during a June interview on Boston public radio. “We know what safety looks like in the city of Boston.”

Wu previously issued a statement saying Boston is the safest major city in the U.S. and that Trump’s forces aren’t needed to maintain that safety.

“Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law – city, state and federal,” Wu said in a statement. “We are the safest major city in the country because all of our community members know that they are part of how we keep the entire community safe. Stop attacking cities to hide your administration’s failures.”

In March, Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and New York Mayor Eric Adams were called to testify before Congress about their cities immigration cooperation policies. During her time before Congress, she pleaded for lawmakers to pass comprehensive immigration reforms.

“Please: Pass comprehensive immigration law that is consistent and compassionate,” Wu responded. “That will make our jobs possible and we would so appreciate that partnership.”