Federal law enforcement has arrested an analyst tied to controversial political opposition research alleging ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government, according to The New York Times.

Igor Danchenko’s reported arrest follows a Trump administration probe under John Durham to scrutinise the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference into that year’s elections.

The dossier largely contained unsubstantiated explosive findings involving the former president and authored by former British intelligence specialist Christopher Steele, though allegations of Russian contacts with Trump campaign officials has been corroborated.

An indictment in the case has not yet been unsealed, according to the newspaper.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...