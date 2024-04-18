Ilhan Omar’s daughter suspended by Columbia University for Gaza protest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, said she had been suspended from Columbia University for taking part in a protest encampment over the Gaza war and the university’s investments in Israel.

Dozens of students had camped out for two days at the university campus before police moved in on Thursday morning to break it up.

“i’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP , in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Ms Hirsi wrote on X.

“i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added.

She wrote in a separate post: “those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met. our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression.”

Just a day earlier, Congresswoman Omar expressed support for the protesting students, writing that Coliumbia had “an incredible history of students fighting for a more just world.”

Videos posted to social media on Thursday appeared to show NYPD officers arresting some members of the encampment.

The Independent has contacted Columbia University for comment.