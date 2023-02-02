Ilhan Omar shares ‘death threat’ as she accuses GOP of putting ‘target on my back’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota shared a message of a man sending her a death threat and accused Republicans of making her a target of such threats.

The audio comes as House Republicans plan to vote to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ms Omar tweeted the audio of a voice message sent to her office. “This is is one example of a death threat that came into my office this week,” she said.

In the message, a man calls her a “f***ing c***.”

“I’ll put a bullet in your f***ing head, and get the f***k out of my country, you c***-sucking b***h” the man is recorded saying. “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Ms Omar said that Republicans have incited the latest round of threats against her.

“These threats increase whenever Republicans put a target on my back,” she said. “They can continue to target me, but they will never stop me from fighting for a more just world.”

House Republicans passed a rule to begin the process to remove Ms Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans, and even many Democrats, accused her of antisemitism when in 2019, she said that members of Congress spend so much time focusing on Israel because “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”

Many felt that Ms Omar played into antisemitic tropes of Jewish people using money to control governments. Ms Omar later apologised for the remarks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy already moved Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from California off the House Intelligence Committee. Mr McCarthy has done so largely in response to House Democrats voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees and to censure Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona and remove him from his committees last Congress.