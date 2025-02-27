What you need to know about the Trump administration’s new illegal immigrant registry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US government will soon require all individuals residing in the country without legal documentation to register with federal authorities, immigration officials have announced.

Failure to comply could result in fines, imprisonment, or both.

According to a statement released by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, the registry will be mandatory for all individuals aged 14 and older without legal status.

Each person must register and provide their fingerprints and address.

Parents or guardians of individuals under 14 must ensure their registration.

The registry is the latest move related to President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration to the US.

Here is what you need to know:

open image in gallery Trump’s administration is cracking down on illegal immigration

What’s behind the registry?

Federal immigration law has long mandated that individuals living illegally in the US register with the government. These laws trace back to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, enacted amid heightened fears of immigrants leading up to World War II.

The current requirements are rooted in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. However, scholars note that this requirement has been infrequently enforced.

Officials say that now will change.

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws — we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce," Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

open image in gallery Three children play where the border wall between the US and Mexico meets the Pacific Ocean ( AP )

What is the goal of the announcement?

In part, Tuesday's Homeland Security statement was purely bureaucratic, a way to announce that the law is again being enforced and how people should register.

Officials said they'd “soon announce a form and process for aliens to complete the registration requirement.”

On its website, the US Citizenship and Immigration Service directs people to create an online account and says additional information on registering will be available “in the coming days."

The announcement of the registry allows the Trump administration to flex its political muscle on the key issue of immigration. It's also a signal to people living in the US illegally.

“If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” McLaughlin's statement said.

What will be the effect of the registry?

Like much about the registry, that's unclear for now. But legal scholars say the practical consequences may not matter, as people already living below the legal radar are unlikely to register, which would make them far easier to deport.

“But even if it doesn’t actually accomplish much in terms of deporting more people, it sends a signal to the American people that ‘We’re cracking down on immigrants,’ and it will also heighten the fear immigrants already have about what’s going on," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a longtime immigration law scholar and retired Cornell Law School professor.