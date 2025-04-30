Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Peña, a California attorney and citizen of the United States, says he was “stunned” to receive a self-deportation email from the Department of Homeland Security in early April, ordering him to leave within seven days.

Peña, born in El Paso, Texas, received a notice of self-deportation on April 10 in which DHS informed him his parole was ending and he had seven days to “leave the United States.”

“I don't have a place to self-deport to," Peña told 10 News San Diego.

Peña said he was “confused” when he received the email because his family has lived in the U.S. for over a century.

An immigration attorney in San Diego received an email from DHS asking him to self-deport within seven days, but the attorney is a US citizen ( AP )

“I am a U.S.-born U.S. citizen. I was never paroled, admitted or came into the country with some valid immigration document,” Peña said.

Peña told CBS8 he works as an immigration lawyer with a non-profit in San Diego, helping undocumented immigrants seek legal status and assisting detainees.

While he hopes he was an unintended recipient of the email, Peña said other immigration lawyers have received similar emails or letters, and feels it could have been the government “trying to exert its authority.”

“The fact is, you know, I feel also this was sent as a form of intimidation and scare tactic, really to immigration advocates around the country, obviously I'm not the only one," Peña told CBS8.

The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

In a statement provided to CBS8, a spokesperson for DHS said Customs and Border Patrol uses “known email addresses” of undocumented immigrants to send parole termination notifications to those who do not have legal status.

“CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis,” the spokesperson said.

Peña said that other attorneys in his office received a similar notice from DHS.