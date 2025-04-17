Woman born in the US gets email from DHS telling her it’s time to leave the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor from Connecticut has said she was shocked to receive an email from the U.S. government’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) telling her to leave the country, despite being an American citizen born in Pennsylvania.

“It is time for you to leave the United States,” read the message sent to Lisa Anderson of Cromwell, who said she had at first assumed it was spam.

“The language seemed pretty threatening to whomever it might actually apply to,” she told NBC Connecticut.

“I really have no idea how my email ended up on that list unless someone else was using that as a false email.”

Anderson said she has since taken to carrying her passport with her at all times as proof of her citizenship status and is actively looking for an attorney to represent her in case agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should attempt to apprehend her.

“I don’t have anything to do with immigration and I never thought that I would have needed the services of an immigration attorney either, and that’s where I find myself,” she said.

Lisa Anderson, a Connecticut doctor, who received a disturbing email from the Department of Homeland Security ordering her to leave the country, despite being a U.S. citizen ( NBC News )

“It does make me concerned there are a lot more people out there like me who probably also thought this was spam, who probably didn’t realize, ‘I have a problem.’”

The incident occurred days after a Boston attorney, who specializes in immigration law, received the same email.

A senior DHS official told NBC in response to that story that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been sending out the messages people who do not have a lawful right to be in the U.S. but added: “If a non-personal email – such as an American citizen contact – was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients.

“CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis.”

Donald Trump’s administration is currently mounting a major crackdown on illegal immigration under “border czar” Tom Homan, with the president promising the biggest mass deportation in American history on the campaign trail last year.

However, its efforts have already run into problems, the latest of which finds the administration refusing to comply with a federal court order instructing it to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Maryland after he was wrongly deported to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador by “administrative error”.