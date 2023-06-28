Jump to content

Watch live as LA immigrant groups hold solidarity rally in protest of ‘show me your papers’ Florida law

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 28 June 2023 17:08
Comments

Watch live as Los Angeles immigrant communities, immigrant rights organisations and allies hold a solidarity rally to condemn Ron DeSantis’s attacks on immigrants through legislation, such as the “show me your papers” law that goes into effect on 1 July 2023.

The Republican presidential candidate on Monday (26 June) laid out further details of an aggressive immigration policy, promising to end birthright citizenship, finish building the southern border wall and send US forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels should he make it to the White House.

“I have listened to people in DC for years and years and years, going back decades - Republicans and Democrats - always chirping about this yet never actually bringing the issue to a conclusion,” Mr DeSantis told his audience in a Texas border city earlier this week.

“What we’re saying is no excuses on this.”

The DeSantis campaign is expected to roll out more detailed policies in the coming weeks.

