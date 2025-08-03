India to defy Trump’s threats and keep buying Russian oil, government sources say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India will keep purchasing oil from Russia, despite President Donald Trump threatening to impose penalties for doing so, two Indian officials said on Saturday

Officials in India, the most populous country on Earth, told Reuters and

That contradicted a statement from Trump, who on Friday told reporters his understanding was that India would “no longer” be buying oil from Russia.

"These are long-term oil contracts," an unnamed Indian official told Reuters. "It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight.”

Last week, Trump said India would face unspecified penalties for buying Russian oil in addition to a 25 percent tariff on goods. However, China and Turkey, two countries that also purchase large amounts of Russian oil, have not faced similar penalty threats.

Indian officials told news outlets over the weekend that it has no plans to cease or pull-back purchasing cheap oil from Russia ( AFP via Getty Images )

India drastically increased its import of Russian oil after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine in 2022, while many other countries began to cut back it’s imports. The cheap availability of Russian oil allowed India to reduce its reliance on other countries, such as Saudi Arabia or Iraq, who typically sell to Asian countries at a higher price.

While India faced criticisms for doing so, the general consensus around India’s increase in imports has been that it helps avoid a global surge in oil prices.

It’s unclear why exactly Trump has targeted India in reducing its import of Russian oil. The president has recently expressed frustrations with Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to come to the peace talks table to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

On Friday, India’s external affairs spokesperson Randdhir Jaiswal said India and Russia had a “time-tested partnership” and that India was analyzing its energy sourcing.

"On our energy sourcing requirements ... we look at what is there available in the markets, what is there on offer, and also what is the prevailing global situation or circumstances," Jaiswal said, according to Reuters.

India heavily relies on energy imports to sustain the needs of it’s more than one billion population. It imports more than one million barrels per day.