Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Indiana Republicans propose abortion law with exceptions after firestorm over 10-year-old rape victim’s case

The law would include exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life was at risk

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 20 July 2022 21:16
Comments
Arkansas governor defends abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest

Republican lawmakers in Indiana have proposed an abortion ban with certain exceptions amid the ongoing furor over the case of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim.

When lawmakers take up the proposal on Monday, Indiana will become one of the first states to debate tighter abortion laws since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last month.

The proposed Indiana law would allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to protect a mother’s life.

However, it is far from certain to pass as many hardline Republicans in the state want to ban all abortions.

It comes as political fallout over a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who travelled to Indiana to seek an abortion continues.

Recommended

Ohio’s so-called fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected (typically in around the sixth week of pregnancy), forced the young victim to go to Indiana to get a medication-induced abortion on 30 June.

After casting doubt about the veracity of the case after it made headlines, Republican officials and right-wing media pivoted to attacking the legitimacy of Dr Caitlin Bernard, the obstetrician-gynecologist who treated the young girl, and baselessly accused her of failing to notify law enforcement about the case.

On Tuesday, Dr Bernard threatened to sue Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita for defamation over his “false and misleading” statements.

“Dr Bernard recently came under attack by various media outlets and public figures after the Indianapolis Star reported that she provided medical and reproductive care for a 10-year-old child abuse victim days after the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade,” her attorney Kathleen Delaney wrote in a court filing on Tuesday.

“To the extent that these statements exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, the statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim against Mr Rokita individually.”

The defamation filing triggers a 90-day investigative period during which the state can settle the claim. Once the deadline is passed, Dr Bernard is free to pursue the lawsuit.

On 13 July, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes was charged with raping the 10-year-old girl. Police in Columbus, Ohio, were alerted to a referral from Franklin County Children Services made by the girl’s mother on 22 June, according to testimony during Fuentes’ arraignment.

Recommended

Abortion is currently legal in Indiana, but it is among the first in the rush to criminalise care after the Supreme Court ended half a century of constitutional protections for abortion rights and handed the decision back to individual states.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in