Lawyer defends doctor embroiled in political firestorm over 10-year-old’s abortion

The attorney representing the Indiana doctor embroiled in a political firestorm over the abortion of a 10-year-old girl who travelled from Ohio for the procedure has said that her client provided the correct treatment and didn’t violate any patient privacy laws when speaking out about the issue.

Attorney Kathleen DeLaney put out a statement for Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard on the same day that Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said that his office would be looking into Dr Bernard’s action, but he offered no explicit allegations of violations.

On Wednesday, a 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio with the rape of the 10-year-old girl. The charge confirmed the story of the case which had been viewed sceptically by some media outlets and GOP officials.

President Joe Biden’s expression of sympathy for the girl at the signing of an executive order intended to protect abortion access prompted further pushback.

On 24 June, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade ruling, ending the federal right to an abortion.

Ms DeLaney said that Dr Bernard “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician”.

“She followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients,” Ms DeLaney added. “She has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws, and she has not been disciplined by her employer.”

On 2 July, Dr Bernard reported to the state health department that a medication abortion had taken place for a 10-year-old girl on 30 June.

That was within the three-day rule according to state law for a girl under the age of 16, according to a report obtained by The Indianapolis Star and WXIN-TV of Indianapolis under public records requests.

The report indicated that the girl had been abused.

Ms DeLaney said they’re considering legal action against “those who have smeared my client,” such as Mr Rokita.

He said he would investigate whether Dr Bernard violated child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws.

The state attorney general added that his office would investigate if Dr Bernard told The Star anything that could have violated federal medical privacy laws.

The US Department of Health and Human Services would not say whether any privacy law complaints had been filed against Dr Bernard, nor would Indiana University Health, where Dr Bernard is an obstetrician. But the HIPAA Privacy Rule only protects most “individually identifiable health information,” the department’s website said.

The Indianapolis prosecutor said only his office can pursue criminal charges as the abortion took place in the city. He added that Dr Bernard was being “subjected to intimidation and bullying”.

“I think it’s really dangerous when people in law enforcement start trying to launch a criminal investigation based on rumours on the internet,” Democratic Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report