Inflation below three percent for the first time since 2021, CPI report shows

Inflation has dropped below three percent measured on a year-over-year basis for the first time in three years, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation in July was 2.9 percent, going below three percent for the first time since March 2021, when prices increased following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This possibly sets up the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to ease the pressures on the economy. A measure that removes more erratic categories like food and energy had the smallest increase over the course of 12 months since April 2021.

