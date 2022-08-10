Jump to content
US Inflation rate dips to 8.5 per cent in the past year, down from 40-year high

Comes as Senate Democrats pass their ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 10 August 2022 13:59
(Getty Images)

The inflation rate in the United States for the past twelve months took a slight dip from its 40-year high for the month of July, rising by only 8.5 per cent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest Consumer Price Index summary showed that the monthly CPI for All Urban Consumers did not change after it increased 1.3 per cent in June.

The index for gasoline, which was previously the biggest driver for inflation, dropped 7.7 per cent, while the energy index fell 4.6 per cent as the index for electricity increased.

The drop in gasoline offset the fact that the index for food increased 1.1 per cent, which makes July the seventh consecutive month where it increased by 0.9 per cent or more.

