The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.

Nine Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.

The late-night vote gives Mr Biden his first major legislative victory since he signed the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief bill into law 236 days ago, and sets him up for yet another major win before Congress departs Washington for its’ Thanksgiving recess.

The two votes capped a marathon day of negotiations between House leadership and moderate Democrats who have been pushing for a vote on the infrastructure bill since it passed the Senate 69-30 in August, and Progressive Caucus members who have insisted that the two bills be paired together.

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, said it was “a great thing” that the Democratic caucus was able to reach an agreement on both bills.

“The Democratic caucus is a massively diverse group of people with different interests and different concerns, and the fact that we were able to come together to get something like this done ... is a really good step in the right direction,” Mr Himes said. “I think this is gonna do a lot to to increase trust inside the caucus, which was really fraying there for a while”.

More follows...