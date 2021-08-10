The Senate passed its bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill with 69 votes on Tuesday, setting it up to be sent to the House of Representatives.

The bill passed on a bipartisan basis, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others such as Sens Roy Blunt of Missouri, Bill Cassidy of Missouri and Rob Portman of Ohio, joining in.

“Today is infrastructure day,” Sen Rob Portman of Ohio, who is retiring at the end of this term and was one of the key negotiators on the legislation, said.

The bill would invest in public transportation, passenger rail and broadband internet.

“I hope that the House will move swiftly,” Republican Sen Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said ahead of the vote, noting the House can move swiftly when it wants.

Ms Capito’s words came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she would not put the bipartisan bill to a vote before the reconciliation bill, which includes big-ticket spending priorities for Democrats, gets a vote.

“This the end of the beginning,” Sen Tom Carper of Delaware.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was important but also touted the budget resolution bill that Democrats hope to pass and sidestep a filibuster with 51 votes.

“But our country has other very significant and very important challenges,” Mr Schumer said.