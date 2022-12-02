Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary

President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of its presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decades-long status as the leadoff spot in the process

Zeke Miller,Meg Kinnard,Will Weissert
Friday 02 December 2022 00:59
United States France
United States France
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of its presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status to hold its leadoff spot in the process.

In a letter to the rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday, Biden does not mention specific states he'd like to see go first. But he notes that Black voters for decades “have been the backbone of the Democratic Party" and says it's “time to stop taking these voters for granted.”

The expectation is that the Democratic panel will vote to replace Iowa with South Carolina, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official vote.

His letter comes as the Democratic rules committee gathers in Washington on Friday to consider shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024.

Biden's letter was written on personal stationery and did not carry the White House seal.

Recommended

If the rulemaking committee takes up Biden’s recommendation, Iowa would be knocked from a position it has held for more than four decades after technical meltdowns marred results of the 2020 caucus and amid a larger party push to let a more diverse state go first.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in