House votes to repeal war powers granted for invasion of Iraq

The US House voted to repeal the 2002 resolution that authorized the invasion of Iraq and gave the White House broad war powers following the 9/11 terror attacks more than two decades ago.

The vote passed 268 to 161, with 49 Republicans crossing the aisle to join 219 Democrats to remove the “Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq” (AMUF) first granted during the presidency of George W Bush but since used by his successors as justification for military action in the region.

The Biden administration supported the bill in a statement this week, saying it would likely have minimal impact on current military operations as the US has no ongoing activities that rely solely on the 2002 AMUF.

The 2001 AMUF passed a year earlier to authorize the invasion of Afghanistan remains in place as a justification for military action against terrorist organizations across the globe.

