Israel ‘needs to do more’ to stop settlers sacking Gaza aid trucks, US says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli officials “need to do more” in response to videos of settlers attacking trucks bearing food, water and other critical supplies for Gaza, a State Department spokesman said.

Vedant Patel spoke to reporters at the agency’s daily press briefing in Washington and was asked on Thursday about videos that have emerged on Twitter showing Israeli settlers destroying packages of humanitarian assistance held on trucks bound for Gaza.

Stating that he could not verify the exact fate of the trucks seen in the videos, Patel said that Israeli officials “need to do more to hold actors like this accountable when action is taken that is inconsistent with what we know is important, which is getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza”.

More follows...