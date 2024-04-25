Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden and a group of 17 other heads of state and government whose citizens are being held hostages by Hamas are calling for the hostages’ “immediate release” and urging the militant group to accept a deal that has been pending for some time now in an extraordinary joint statement released on Thursday.

The statement, which was released simultaneously by the governments of Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the UK, states that the “fate of the hostages and the civilian population in Gaza who are protected under international law is of international concern”.

We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities,” they said.

The official also said the leaders’ statement would stress that under the agreement, Gaza residents “would be able to return to their homes and their lands with preparations beforehand to ensure shelter and humanitarian provisions”.

“We strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts in order to bring our people home, we reiterate our call on Hamas to release the hostages, and let us end this crisis so that collectively we can focus our efforts on bringing peace and stability to the region,” they added.

A senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters on the announcement called the “collection of leaders” who have collaborated on the joint statement “quite extraordinary” and stressed that the reason the leaders were able to agree unanimously on the wording of the statement was “largely because of the current situation with the hostages”.

The leaders’ joint statement comes roughly a day after Hamas released a proof-of-life video showing one of the hostages, Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, after more than 200 days in captivity.

In the undated video, which appeared to have been made under duress, Mr Goldberg-Polin accused Israel’s government of abandoning the people who are being held hostage by Hamas and claimed that some 70 captives have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign.

The 23 year-old Israeli-American was taken hostage at the Tribe of Nova music festival after Hamas launched its attack from nearby Gaza on 7 October. The video shows Mr Goldberg-Polin missing part of his left arm, and witnesses have said he lost it when attackers tossed grenades into a shelter where people had taken refuge. He had tied a tourniquet around it before being bundled into the truck by Hamas.

The video also comes a day after Mr Biden met with Abigail Edan, a four-year-old Israeli-American who’d been taken hostage during the October attacks and released as part of an earlier temporary ceasefire deal negotiated in part by the US.

The official described the Oval Office meeting between the president, the four-year-old and her family as having lasted over an hour, during which Mr Biden allowed Abigail to play beneath the iconic desk made from timbers of HMS Resolute and crawl through the same door in the desk made famous in a photograph of John F Kennedy Jr, the son of then-president John F Kennedy.

The senior administration official said the video, Mr Biden’s meeting with Abigail, and other recent revelations about the hostages were in part behind the statement from Mr Biden and the other leaders. He made a point of placing the blame for the continued hostilities squarely on Hamas’ rejection of the pending hostage deal, and in particular Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

“it’s really down to one guy to accept the deal ... now if there are adjustments here and there that need to be made. Of course we’re very much open to that and we would support that because we want to bring these people home.”

“There is a deal on the table. That would bring a ceasefire immediately to Gaza, simply with the release of women wounded, elderly and sick hostages that is ready to go. And we have worked it out in meticulous detail, and Hamas has rejected that. And because of that we still have fighting ongoing in Gaza,” he said.

“As awful as this crisis is in so many different dimensions, there’s a core fundamental truth to it that Hamas is holding hostages, releasing videos of the hostages and refusing to let the hostages go back to their families, and if they would do that, this crisis will wind down. It’s just a very clear path”.