Watch live as House of Representatives votes on aid bill Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

Watch live as the US House of Representatives debates and votes on a bill which would provide $95bn in aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

After months of delay from vocal opponents on the Republican right, the House is widely expected to pass the bill.

The vote will be especially watched in Ukraine, which has long been warning of an urgent need for support from its allies, of which the US is one.

The bill has been held up for months because a growing number of Republicans are indicating opposition to providing aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, some liberals in Congress oppose providing military support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The bill passed through the Senate but has been held up by factions in the House, in part due to the Republicans' slim majority.