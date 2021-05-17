Israel thanks US for blocking UN statement calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel has thanked the US for blocking a UN statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
On Monday, the Biden administration rejected - for the third time - to the draft of a statement that would have called for a deescalation of violence, and expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives, and those injured in more than a week of violence.
