Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first of former president Donald Trump’s three wives and the mother of his three eldest children, passed away on Thursday at age 73.

Mr Trump confirmed his ex-wife’s death in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing: “ I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City”.

The former president described her as “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life” and said her “pride and joy” had been the trio of children she had with the former real-estate mogul: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

More follows...