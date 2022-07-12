Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give up on election but were ignored, according to video

The video footage comes during the select committee’s most recent hearing.

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 12 July 2022 18:57
Comments
(Getty Images)

The House select committee played video testimony from multiple former Trump administration officials – including late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son and former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka – who urged him to concede, but were ignored.

The select committee convened on Tuesday afternoon and showed that multiple officials within the Trump administration urged the former president to concede the election after the Electoral College vote in their respective states on 14 December.

Among the members of the administration were Secretary of Labour Eugene Scalia, the son of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who told the president he needed to concede.

Mr Scalia said in video testimony that he had called the president around the time the votes were cast.

Recommended

“I told him that I did believe, yes, once the those legal processes were run, if fraud had not been established, that had affected the outcome. of the election, and unfortunately, I believe that what had to be done was can see the outcome”, Mr Scalia said in video testimony.

Similarly, the committee asked then-president’s daughter Ivanka Trump over video testimony whether the 14 December vote from the Electoral College made her realise that the administration would come to an end.

“I think so. I think it was my my sentiment probably prior as well”, she said.

Multiple other members of the administration also echoed this sentiment, including Judd Deere, who was the deputy White House press secretary.

“I told him that my personal viewpoint was that the Electoral College had met which is the system that our country is said under to elect a president and vice president”, he said over video testimony. “ And I've believed at that point that the means for him to pursue litigation was probably closed.”

Similarly, the committee played video testimony from former attorney general William Barr saying that he wondered how long the lies about election fraud would consist.

Recommended

“And then at that point, I left and as I walked out of the Oval Office, Jared was there with Dan Scavino, who ran his ran the President's social media and who I thought was a reasonable guy and believe is a reasonable guy”, he said. “ And I said How long is he gonna carry on with this stolen election stuff?”

In response, Mr Barr said that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Mr Barr that Mr Trump was becoming more realistic and there was a limit how far he could take claims of voter fraud.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in