Ivanka Trump gets second Covid vaccine shot

The former first daughter got her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as she called on Maga followers to help end the pandemic by getting fully vaccinated.

Ivanka Trump posted photos to Twitter and Instagram of herself getting the Pfizer jab on Wednesday at the same Miami CVS she got the first dose three weeks ago.

The first shot on 14 April stirred a mini-meltdown among a collection of Twitter followers who accused Ms Trump of "virtue signalling", and the second shot was similarly criticised.

"Do what you want with your body but this virtue signalling is getting old," thepatriotsisters commented on Instagram.

In her caption of the photo, Ms Trump said she "gratefully received" the second dose.

"Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another," she said.

Almost half of Republicans say they don’t want to take the Covid vaccine, according to a recently published Monmouth University poll.

Donald Trump urged his followers to consider the vaccine but said they should be free to make the choice themselves, in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also,” Mr Trump said. “But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works.

"It works incredibly well – 95%, maybe even more than that ... and it is really saving our country and it is saving frankly the world," he added.

About 32 per cent of the population, or about 107 million people, have been fully vaccinated, while 44 per cent, or 148 million, have had at least one shot, according to the CDC.