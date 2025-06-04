Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump appeared to distance herself even further from the MAGA movement after promoting a book written by an author who actively campaigned against her father during the 2024 election cycle.

The president’s eldest daughter, who served in an advisory role in Trump’s first administration, posted a shot of Untamed, Glennon Doyle’s 2020 memoir, amongst a collection of photographs documenting the highlights of her week. The post appeared on Ivanka’s Instagram story.

Doyle, a well-known self-help author who is married to the retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach, previously took to the same platform just before last year’s presidential election to warn, “If Trump wins, we lose,” also expressing her fears that “our daughters will have fewer rights than our mothers” under the current administration.

Since working closely with her husband, Jared Kushner, in Trump’s first administration, the couple has chosen to spend time away from Washington DC and played little to no part in Trump’s election victory in 2024.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump's Instagram post promoting Untamed by author Glennon Doyle, an outspoken critic of her father ( Ivanka Trump/Instagram )

Election Day “will determine whether we will – or will not – have the right to make decisions about our bodies and our lives,” she wrote in the October post.

“And whether future generations will have fundamental freedoms.”

That followed Doyle’s attendance at last August’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“When the votes are being counted, we will watch knowing we did everything, everything in our power to keep our children, your children, all children protected from Donald Trump and JD Vance having any power at all over their planet, their families, their bodies, their futures,” she wrote in another post at the time.

Doyle also provided regular updates about her fundraising efforts to support Harris and Tim Walz in the latter stages of last year’s election, and even hosted Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on her podcast, "We Can Do Hard Things," on Election Day, while wearing a Harris-Walz camouflage cap.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump has shunned the political limelight since her father’s first term in office ( AFP/Getty )

Her memoir recounts how she “learned that a responsible mother is not one who slowly dies for her children, but one who shows them how to fully live.”

According to The Daily Mail, Ivanka Trump is an avid reader with broad tastes, which perhaps explains her willingness to overlook Doyle’s political affiliation.

Her recent reading list has included Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, The Women by Kristin Hannah, The Tell by Amy Griffin, The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell, Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach, and The Lessons of History by Will and Ariel Duran.

While in 2024, she told podcaster Lex Fridman that she had recently read and appreciated Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl, Lady Chatterley’s Lover by DH Lawrence, and The Creative Act by record producer Rick Rubin.