Ivanka Trump to appear before the Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump will appear before the January 6 committee on Tuesday, committee sources revealed, as the panel’s investigation into her father’s role in a violent assault on Congress continues.

Three sources with the committee reportedly told NBC News that Ms Trump would appear voluntarily; she has yet to be subpoenaed, and like her husband is giving information to the committee as a personal choice. ABC News clarified that her testimony would occur remotely.

Their decisions clash wildly with those of other Trump White House staffers, some of whom have fought back against the committee’s requests for testimony, and the demands of Mr Trump himself who has claimed (falsely) that the committee does not have legal authority and that his allies should not participate in the investigation.

