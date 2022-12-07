Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.

According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus of Ms James’ investigation and requiring a court-appointed monitor to ensure that any financial statements or valuations of assets submitted by the company are accurate.

The initial order was binding against Mr Trump, his two eldest sons, Ms Trump, his companies, and two long-time executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, was a key witness in the criminal tax fraud trial which saw two Trump Organization subsidiaries convicted of a range off felony violations of New York State tax laws on Tuesday.

But Ms Trump will no longer have to abide by the agreement, leaving her free to conduct her own business separate and apart from her father’s.

The decision to exempt Ms Trump from the conditions imposed on the rest of her family comes after she retained her own separate legal team and filed a separate appeal of the 4 November ruling. In court documents, Ms Trump’s lawyers argued that she has not had a formal role at the Trump Organization since she took an unpaid role as a senior adviser in her father’s former presidential administration.

In the appeal filed just days after the initial ruling, Ms Trump’s lawyers said she “has had no involvement for more than five years” in her father’s businesses.

“Ms Trump has had no role as an officer, director, or employee of the Trump Organization or any of its affiliates since at least January 2017,” they added.

Despite the reprieve from having her finances under court supervision, Ms Trump is still believed to have played a significant role in the fraudulent schemes Ms James’ office has described in the lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

In the civil complaint filed against the company, the attorney general’s office said Ms Trump was “a key player in many of the transactions” that have been at issue in the years-long probe into the company.

The ex-president’s daughter has been quietly distancing herself from her father’s continue political aspirations even as he embarks on a third campaign for the presidency. She did not attend last month’s announcement of his 2024 presidential run and said in a statement that she would have no involvement in his political campaign going forward.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics”.