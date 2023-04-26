Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ivanka Trump is pursuing a new legal strategy in her defence against allegations levied against the Trump Organization and its executives — Donald Trump and members of his family — by New York’s attorney general.

The resort and hotel chain business stands accused in New York civil court of defrauding banks and other financial interests by falsely inflating and deflating the value of their assets in order to obtain loans, reap tax benefits, secure better insurance rates, and for a whole host of reasons that enriched the Trump Organization’s coffers.

The lawsuit comes as the company was found guilty in New York criminal court just last December of running a decade-long criminal tax fraud scheme.

On Friday, Forbes reports that Ms Trump replaced a pair of attorneys who represented the three elder Trump children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, with attorney Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper; Mr Moskowitz’s hiring also coincided with the departure of two other attorneys Ivanka Trump had retained separately from her brothers.

More follows...