Ivanka Trump splits from brothers by abandoning legal team in Trump Organization lawsuit fight
Ex-president’s daughter seeks to distance herself from alleged actions of her brothers
Ivanka Trump is pursuing a new legal strategy in her defence against allegations levied against the Trump Organization and its executives — Donald Trump and members of his family — by New York’s attorney general.
The resort and hotel chain business stands accused in New York civil court of defrauding banks and other financial interests by falsely inflating and deflating the value of their assets in order to obtain loans, reap tax benefits, secure better insurance rates, and for a whole host of reasons that enriched the Trump Organization’s coffers.
The lawsuit comes as the company was found guilty in New York criminal court just last December of running a decade-long criminal tax fraud scheme.
On Friday, Forbes reports that Ms Trump replaced a pair of attorneys who represented the three elder Trump children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, with attorney Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper; Mr Moskowitz’s hiring also coincided with the departure of two other attorneys Ivanka Trump had retained separately from her brothers.
More follows...
