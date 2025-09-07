Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, takes first step toward running for Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Schlossberg, a writer and political commentator who also happens to be the grandson of late president John F. Kennedy, announced Sunday that he has formed an exploratory committee for a potential congressional run.

In his first step toward a formal political career, Schlossberg, 32, said in a brief X post that he had formed the group, which will likely determine whether or not he could successfully run to replace New York Representative Jerry Nadler.

Nadler, a Democrat, represents New York City’s 12th district, which includes Midtown and Uptown Manhattan. He announced last week he would not seek re-election after more than three decades in Congress.

Schlossberg, a native New Yorker, gained national attention last year when he used his social media influence to advocate for former vice president Kamala Harris’s election campaign. He also became a political correspondent for Vogue during that time, and currently hosts a political commentary show on YouTube.

The 32-year-old, who was educated at Yale and Harvard, belongs to one of the country’s most famous political dynasties. His mother is Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador and Democratic activist. She is the only surviving child of JFK.

open image in gallery Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, said he was forming an exploratory committee to make a potential bid for Congress ( Getty Images )

His mother’s cousin is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he has repeatedly criticized on social media for spreading health misinformation. Schlossberg has been trolling RFK Jr. online, launching unsubstantiated claims at him, such as accusing the Trump Cabinet secretary of being a “Russian spy.”

But the political “nepo baby” appears keen to enter the family business by making a formal bid to become an elected representative.

Typically, the first step in announcing a campaign is forming an exploratory committee, which allows potential candidates to raise money and hire staff without having to report activity to the Federal Election Commission.

open image in gallery Schlossberg is known in Democratic circles thanks to his family’s famous name. He introduced former President Barack Obama at the 2013 Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian in DC ( Getty Images )

Exploratory committees, also known as “testing the waters” committees, give candidates more time before making a formal campaign announcement.

Schlossberg is already well known in Democratic circles, thanks to his family’s famous name. But his exploratory committee announcement puts him in a crowded field of many potential Nadler successors.

New York Assembly member Micah Lasher, largely considered Nadler’s heir, has filed a formal campaign with the FEC.

open image in gallery Schlossberg has used his social media to troll his mother’s cousin, RFK Jr., and other Republicans ( Getty Images for Empire State Re )

Liam Elkind, a 26-year-old co-founder of Invisible Hands – a nonprofit dedicated to delivering food or medicine to those unable to acquire it themselves -- has also announced he would seek to replace Nadler.

Nadler himself has brushed off Schlossberg as an unserious candidate.

“There’s nothing particularly good or bad about a Kennedy holding my seat, but the Kennedy, unlike Schlossberg, should be somebody with a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment, and he doesn’t have one,” Nadler told CNN.